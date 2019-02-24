Beverly Ann Witthoft
September 14, 1936 - February 15, 2019
Beverly Ann Cooper was born September 14, 1936 in Wainwright, Oklahoma and passed away peacefully at her home on February 15, 2019.
She was born to Earmon and Leona Cooper, and her childhood years were spent in Modesto on St. Francis Ave with her mom Leona, stepfather Roy Sbragia, and sister Jeanette. Beverly graduated from Downey High School in 1954. She worked at Gould Medical Foundation as a Registrar for 28 years. She had a love for traveling and mostly enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Witthoft, sister and parents. She is survived by her son Marcus (Susan) Howard, grandchildren Rachel and Jennifer Howard, companion Louis Wheat, and her favorite dog Fifi.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, March 1, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park (900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, Ca).
Donations can be made to the or Autism Speaks.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2019