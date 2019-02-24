Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Beverly Ann Witthoft

September 14, 1936 - February 15, 2019

Beverly Ann Cooper was born September 14, 1936 in Wainwright, Oklahoma and passed away peacefully at her home on February 15, 2019.

She was born to Earmon and Leona Cooper, and her childhood years were spent in Modesto on St. Francis Ave with her mom Leona, stepfather Roy Sbragia, and sister Jeanette. Beverly graduated from Downey High School in 1954. She worked at Gould Medical Foundation as a Registrar for 28 years. She had a love for traveling and mostly enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Witthoft, sister and parents. She is survived by her son Marcus (Susan) Howard, grandchildren Rachel and Jennifer Howard, companion Louis Wheat, and her favorite dog Fifi.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, March 1, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park (900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, Ca).

Donations can be made to the or Autism Speaks.

www.cvobituaries.com



Beverly Ann WitthoftSeptember 14, 1936 - February 15, 2019Beverly Ann Cooper was born September 14, 1936 in Wainwright, Oklahoma and passed away peacefully at her home on February 15, 2019.She was born to Earmon and Leona Cooper, and her childhood years were spent in Modesto on St. Francis Ave with her mom Leona, stepfather Roy Sbragia, and sister Jeanette. Beverly graduated from Downey High School in 1954. She worked at Gould Medical Foundation as a Registrar for 28 years. She had a love for traveling and mostly enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Witthoft, sister and parents. She is survived by her son Marcus (Susan) Howard, grandchildren Rachel and Jennifer Howard, companion Louis Wheat, and her favorite dog Fifi.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, March 1, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park (900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, Ca).Donations can be made to the or Autism Speaks. Funeral Home Lakewood Memorial Park

900 Santa Fe Ave

Hughson , CA 95326

(209) 883-4465 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.