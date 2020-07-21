1/1
Bibiana Miller
1940 - 2020
Bibiana Miller
10/7/40- 7/16/20
Bibiana Miller, Born in Pleasanton CA.
Eternally In the arms of our Heavenly Father. Once traveled many roads...Now completing her final journey to rest.
She will always be remembered by her blunt, caring, loving ways, and a legacy of never ending help she gave to whomever crossed her path. In her younger years, there wasn't an engine she couldn't rebuild, a carpentry job she couldn't complete, nor a wardrobe of clothing that she could not make; she then turned around and made pies & bread from scratch. There were no limits to her talents.
Preceded in death by her parents Daniel & Urbana Miller, 2 Brothers, 3 sisters, her Loving Tia Chonita, 2 sons Paul Currier and Robert Garcia.
Survived by 3 sisters, Helen, Alicia, and Dolores, one daughter, Jennifer Garcia Pridemore and husband Lee Pridemore, grandchildren Paul and Erica Garcia, Rudy and Cierra Vasquez, 7 great grandchildren who will miss their big grandma immensely.
Graveside service: Lakewood Memorial Park 7/22/20 @ 11:30am
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 21, 2020.
