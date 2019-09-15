Bill Brown
April 17, 1933 - September 8, 2019
Bill Brown, born April 17, 1933 in Ada Oklahoma, passed away peacefully September 8, 2019 in Modesto, surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be held September 16 at 11am at the Ceres Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bill's memory, be made to Community Hospice, Modesto, CA. To write a condolence message to the family please visit Bill's tribute page at https://www.franklindownsfuneralhome.com/tributes/Billy-Brown
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 15, 2019