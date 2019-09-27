Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill DryBread. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM 2561 5th Ceres , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Drybread

May 22, 1943 - Sept. 19, 2019

Bill R. Drybread age 76 passed away on September 19, 2019 surrounded by his family in Palo Alto, CA. Bill was born on May 22, 1943 to Floyd Drybread and Barbara Risk in Dinuba, CA. He was a loving husband to his wife Carolyn Drybread for 57 years. Together they raised three wonderful children; daughter, Lori Jean Rantasuo of Live oak, CA, Kelly Rene Drybread of Los Osos, CA, and son Billy Ray Drybread Jr. of Ceres, CA. Bill's life was first lived for God, and anyone that knew him knew he wished for everyone to come and know Jesus. Bill Pastored over 40 years and loved the church. He loved his wife and would want to spend all his time with her. Carolyn was and will always be His One True Love. We won't say goodbye Dad we will just see you later we love you. Bill is survived by his wife Carolyn, Three children, his three sisters Vera Garr, Patricia Davis, Vicky Munoz, one brother Gary Drybread, his 6 grandchildren Angelyn Stephens, Jessica Strange, Brittney Howard, Billy Ray Drybread iii, Bayley Drybread, Ryan Rantasuo and three great-grandchildren. Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Drybread family, A visitation will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 starting at 5pm and going to 8pm located at 2561 5th st. in Ceres, CA 95307. A funeral service will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church 3025 S. Central Ave. Ceres, CA 95307 starting at 10am. Bill's final resting place will be San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 McCabe Rd. Santa Nella, CA 95322.

