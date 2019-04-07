Billie Jay Rommel
Jan 15, 1956 - Mar 31, 2019
Billie Jay Rommel, 63 passed away March 31, 2019 in Modesto, CA.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00am at Lakewood Funeral Home in Hughson, CA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Elk's Lodge 645 Charity Way Modesto immediately following the services.
For additional information and for a detailed obituary, please visit www.lakewoodhughson.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
(209) 883-0411
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 7, 2019