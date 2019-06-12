Billy Edwards (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA
95380
(209)-632-1018
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
SW corner at Turlock Memorial Park
575 N. Soderquist Rd.
Turlock, CA
Obituary
Billy C. Edwards
Nov. 20, 1948 - May 31, 2019
Bill passed away peacefully following complications from surgery after spending 49 years with the love of his life, Sandee Watts. He is also survived by his daughter, Michelle (Dave) Haggland; son, Wes (Jamie) Edwards; brother, Larry Edwards; sister, Janice DeWitt; and 8 grandchildren.
A hunter and fisherman by choice, a long haul owner/operator and diesel mechanic by trade, and a dog's best friend, Bill was an avid storyteller and took his greatest joy in helping others. He was an organ donor and supporter of the Red Cross.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15th, in the SW corner at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 12, 2019
