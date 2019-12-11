Billy "Ray" Glenn
Jul. 14, 1929 - Nov. 17, 2019
On Sunday, November 17th, 2019, Billy "Ray" Glenn, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 90. Ray was born on July 14, 1929 in Springfield, Missouri, to Ray Houstin Glenn and Alta (Bebout) Glenn. Ray grew up in Missouri and California, graduating from Chico High School in 1947, and attended Chico State University before joining his family in Modesto. Ray worked as a pharmacist apprentice before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1950 to 1953.
After Rays military service, he returned to Modesto, where he met his wife Florence Perino Glenn, they were married on August 27, 1961. Ray worked as a real estate agent before becoming a licensed contractor in 1967. He specialized in building custom homes until the 1990s when he expanded the business into commercial construction. Ray worked full time until the age of 82 when he retired part-time. Ray enjoyed working, going out to restaurants, entertaining family and friends and taking weekend trips to the casino with his wife. He was known for his quick wit and had a memorable sense of humor. Ray was preceded in death by his father Ray, mother Alta, stepfather Parker J Harrington and brother Gerry Harrington. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Florence, his three children, son David, daughter Susan, son-in-law John, son Steven, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Steven and Hannah, his sister Jean Reimann and his beloved pets Emma, Brother and Buddy. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, California at 12 o'clock pm. In Lieu of flowers please make donations in Rays Name to .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 11, 2019