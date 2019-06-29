Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bishop Stephen E. Blaire. View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Our Lady of Fatima Church 505 West Granger Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:30 PM Cathedral of the Annunciation 400 W. Rose Street View Map Vigil 7:00 PM Cathedral of the Annunciation 400 W. Rose Street View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Cathedral of the Annunciation 400 W. Rose Street View Map Interment Following Services San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery 719 E Harding Way Stockton , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bishop Stephen E. Blaire

Dec. 22, 1941 - Jun. 18, 2019

Bishop Stephen E. Blaire, age 77, died on Tuesday, June 18 after a prolonged illness, at his retirement residence at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Modesto. He was born in Los Angeles, CA to Edward and Mollie Blaire.

He was ordained to the priesthood on April 29, 1967. He served the Los Angeles archdiocese in parish ministry, and later in Catholic secondary education. On February 17, 1990 Pope John Paul II named him as Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles, and nine years later appointed him as the fifth Bishop of Stockton. The Most Reverend Stephen E. Blaire was installed on March 16, 1999 at the Cathedral of the Annunciation. He served as Bishop of the Diocese of Stockton until his retirement on January 23, 2018.

He will be remembered for his passion and work in helping the needy, promoting the dignity of human life and ensuring social justice for all. He advocated for the rights of immigrants, those in need of health care, quality education and care of the environment.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Anne Koller Burley of Port St. Lucy, FL; brother, Nicholas Blaire of Saugus, CA; many nieces and nephews; and the people of the Diocese of Stockton. Bishop Blaire was preceded in death by his parents, seven half-brothers and four half-sisters.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., Mon. July 1, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 505 West Granger Avenue, Modesto and from 2:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Tues., July 2 at Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose Street before the Funeral Vigil at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral on Wed., July 3, at 11:00 am. Interment will be in San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E Harding Way, Stockton, immediately following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bishop Blaire can be made to the Priest Retirement Fund, 212 N. San Joaquin Street, Stockton, CA 95202. Please make checks payable to Roman Catholic Bishop of Stockton Priest Retirement Fund.

