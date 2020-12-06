Blanche San Nicolas

January 26, 1934 - November 24, 2020

Modesto, California - Blanche San Nicolas was surrounded by her loving family before she passed away peacefully following a brief battle with cancer.

Blanche was the definition of a loving and devoted mother to her 10 children, Grammie to 36 grandchildren, and Big Grammie to 53 great grandchildren. She was truly loved by many.

Blanche Milaina Garcia was born on January 26, 1934, and was a native of Hawaii. Blanche and her husband Jess arrived in California in 1964. After 55 years, Blanche moved to Modesto to live with family.

Blanche is predeceased by her parents Peter and Caroline Garcia, her brothers Peter Garcia and Bernard Garcia, her sister Elaine Pederson, and her loving and devoted husband Jesus Cruz San Nicolas, her husband of 60 years.

Blanche is survived by her two sisters Carol Ritchardson and Shirley Dacanay. Blanche is also survived by her four sons: Rodney Jesse San Nicolas, Rene Jeffery San Nicolas, Russell James San Nicolas, Ricardo Jesus San Nicolas; and her six daughters: Rosanne Josepha Taylor, Roshelle Joan Perry, Regina Jane Lipscomb, Roseria Juanita Terlaje, Rebecca Joyce McKenzie, and Ruby Julia San Nicolas.

In memory of our beloved mom Blanche, cards and flowers can be sent to 2100 Lincoln Oak Dr. Modesto, CA 95355.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store