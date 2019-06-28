Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Jean Hook. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Ceres Send Flowers Obituary

, Bobbie Jean Ann hook

August 8 1978 to June 3 2019

She passed away in the early morning hours of June 3 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Clifton Hook and Shirley Ratcliff and Bobbies mother Charolette Hook. Bobbie was a carefree spirit who loved the outdoors, going places and loved to sing. She loved to swim. She was like a fish in water. She is survived by her children: Anthonee, Vaughn Jr and Cody. She is also survived by her grandmother Sandra Jean. Family: Cynthia Sherman, Mack and Doreen, Carol, Vaughn Hook, Justion, Shirley Anne and Numourus cousins and other family and Bobbies companion Bill. The family will be holding a celebration of life this Saturday June 29 in Ceres.

www.cvobituaries.com



