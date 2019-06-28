, Bobbie Jean Ann hook
August 8 1978 to June 3 2019
She passed away in the early morning hours of June 3 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Clifton Hook and Shirley Ratcliff and Bobbies mother Charolette Hook. Bobbie was a carefree spirit who loved the outdoors, going places and loved to sing. She loved to swim. She was like a fish in water. She is survived by her children: Anthonee, Vaughn Jr and Cody. She is also survived by her grandmother Sandra Jean. Family: Cynthia Sherman, Mack and Doreen, Carol, Vaughn Hook, Justion, Shirley Anne and Numourus cousins and other family and Bobbies companion Bill. The family will be holding a celebration of life this Saturday June 29 in Ceres.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 28, 2019