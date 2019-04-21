Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Arivett. View Sign

Bobby Arivett

Mar 10, 1934 - apr 15, 2019

Bob was born to Douglas and Elva "Miller" Arivett on 3/10/1934 in Langley Arkansas. He graduated

Valedictorian for the Class of 1951, from Langley High School. He joined the

In October of 1953, Bob married the "Love of his Life", Jean Townsend. Bob and Jean met in May of 1953. They began their 65 year marriage in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In 1955, Bob and Jean moved to Modesto California. During the next 32 years, Bob worked in Accounting and a variety of middle management positions with National and International food processing companies. After CHB Foods dissolved their corporation in 1988, Bob joined his wife, Jean Arivett, in the Residential Real Estate Business and was a Realtor in good standing with PMZ at the time of his death. He never stopped working.

Bob enjoyed Golf, fishing, gardening, woodworking and travel. He visited all of the lower 48 states and Hawaii. Bob was a die-hard SF Giants Baseball Fan and loved spending time with his two yorkies, Austin Hummer and Jack Daniels "J.D."and his granddog Dakota Gracie.

Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Arivett, his daughter Kim Arivett of Modesto and Grandson Joshua Dobson and his wife, Kelly and three beautiful great granddaughters, Faye Elisabeth, Emery Rose and Sage Olivia Dobson. His two Yorkshire terriers Austin Hummer and J.D. and his Granddog Dakota Gracie. He was proceeded in death by his son, David Craig Arivett.

Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Arivett family a graveside services will be held at a later date at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella with Air Force Honor guard.

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

