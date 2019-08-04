Bobby Joe Edwards (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman
1258 R Street
Newman, CA
95360
(209)-862-3628
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman
1258 R Street
Newman, CA 95360
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman
1258 R Street
Newman, CA 95360
Obituary
Bobby Joe Edwards
Dec 9, 1936 – Jul 26, 2019
Bobby Joe Edwards, 83 of Newman passed away Friday, July 26th at his residence.
Mr. Edwards was born in Rosebud, Arkansas and was a resident of Newman for 20 years. He was a stationary steam engineer for 30 years and a US Navy Veteran.
Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife, Linea Edwards of Newman; sons, Robert S. (Stacey) Edwards of New Hampshire and Scott D. (Nicholette) Edwards of Los Banos; daughters, Amanda Edwards of Newman and Diane M. (Michael Smith) Rocca of New Hampshire; brothers, Jimmy D. Edwards and Robert D. Edwards; sisters, Mary Reeves and Zelda Martinez; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 7th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. Interment to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019
