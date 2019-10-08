Bonita E. House
April 1939 ~ Oct 2019
Bonita House, 80 of Patterson, passed way unexpectedly. She was born in Turlock, CA to Glenn and Evangeline Blizzard in 1939.
She is survived by her children Debbie House, Steven House, Stephanie House, Theresa Whitney and Sierra House, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her brother Wesley Blizzard.
Funeral service will be at Allen Mortuary on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9am followed by burial at Lakewood Memorial Park. For a full obituary and condolences Please go to.
www.AllenMoartuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 8, 2019