Bonita Evangeline House (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA
95380
(209)-634-5829
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
Obituary
Bonita E. House
April 1939 ~ Oct 2019
Bonita House, 80 of Patterson, passed way unexpectedly. She was born in Turlock, CA to Glenn and Evangeline Blizzard in 1939.
She is survived by her children Debbie House, Steven House, Stephanie House, Theresa Whitney and Sierra House, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her brother Wesley Blizzard.
Funeral service will be at Allen Mortuary on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9am followed by burial at Lakewood Memorial Park. For a full obituary and condolences Please go to.
www.AllenMoartuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 8, 2019
