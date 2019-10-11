Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Brewer. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Davis Park Church of Christ 901 Rumble Road Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Mae Brewer

March 6, 1937 - October 4, 2019

Bonnie Mae Brewer, age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 4th, 2019. She was born Bonnie Mae Rhynes on March 6th, 1937 in Rector, Arkansas to Dimple Marie Rhynes and Everett Wilford Rhynes. She married Earl Wayne Brewer and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just before he passed in August 2004.

Bonnie loved to shower attention on other people and regularly gave gifts to everyone she knew. She handstitched baby quilts, dressed dolls, and crafted greeting cards for her friends and loved ones. Bonnie enjoyed life and spent her later years playing games and participating in the social and spiritual life of the Davis Park Church of Christ.

Bonnie is survived by her sisters Penny Carr and Paulette Crane, and her brother Randall Rhynes, her daughter, Tawn Anderson, and adopted son Randall 'Rusty' Brewer. She had three grandchildren, Brynn Gillihan, Brian Brewer, and Avery Brewer (deceased).

Friends and family are welcome to her Celebration of Life on Friday afternoon October 11, 2019 at the Davis Park Church of Christ, 901 Rumble Road in Modesto at 3 pm. A memorial service will be held in the Sanctuary and a potluck meal will be hosted after the service. As this is a celebration of a very special person with a zest for life, guests are invited to wear bright colors, hats, scarves, and bring their happy memories of Bonnie to share with the family.

The family has requested living plants in lieu of floral arrangements, or donations to the Church of Christ to support local community outreach.

