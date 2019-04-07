Bonnie Nordell
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Nordell.
May 1922 ~ Mar. 2019
Bonnie was born to Ernest and Doris Charters in 1922 and passed away at the age of 96 on March 31, 2019. She leaves behind her husband Ken Nordell; children Kathi (Don) Brewer, Dwayne (Jane) Nordell, Bob (Carolyn) Nordell and Doug (Debbie) Nordell; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and sister Maxine Gloeckler.
No services were held. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 7, 2019