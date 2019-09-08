Bonnie Rose Evers
Dec. 1943 ~ Sept. 2019
Bonnie moved to California in 1957 from Bellingham, Washington. She graduated from Turlock High School in 1961. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Stanislaus State. Bonnie retired from Doctors Medical Center where she worked in the NICU. She was a wonderful baby nurse and loved all the babies she cared for.
She also loved cats and would care for them when they didn't have any one else to take care of them. Her hobbies included bird watching and enjoying the beauty of Mother Nature. Bonnie was a very loving and caring person to all she knew and will be missed dearly by family and friends.
She leaves behind her twin sister Betty Overby; and nephew Greg Overby. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Tracy Barnes, Her husband Charles E. Evers III and brother Charles R. Barnes.
Thank you to all of Bonnie's caregivers & housekeepers at Paramount Court.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Stanislaus County Department of Animal Service. No service will be held at this time.
Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 8, 2019