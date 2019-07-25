Bonnie Mae Shaw
May 31, 1933 - July 17, 2019
Bonnie Shaw was born in Oklahoma on May 31, 1933 to Marion and Minnie Brandon. She went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019, at the age of 86.
Bonnie worked as a nurse at Memorial Hospital in Ceres, CA for numerous years. She was a member of the Eastern Star of Ceres and she attended the Keyes Baptist Church. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents and her husband, Vance Waldon Shaw, Sr., who passed in June 2003. She is survived by her 6 children: Sherry Shaw, Carol James, Vance Shaw, Jr., Robert Shaw, Karen Duree, and Timothy Shaw. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
A Graveside Service for Bonnie will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitton Family Funeral Service in Merced, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 25, 2019