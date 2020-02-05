Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Stinson. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 1660 Arbor Way Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Adell Myers Stinson

June 1, 1929 - Jan. 31, 2020

Bonnie Stinson, 90, of Turlock, passed away at her home, Paramount Court Senior Living, on Friday, January 31 at 2:30 p.m. She was born in Santa Ana Valley Hospital to Thomas and Winifred Myers. Bonnie attended grammar school in Delhi and was a 1946 graduate of Livingston High School. She was the first person in her family to attend college, finishing her Home Economics degree at San Jose State.

Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, Ivan Stinson, in 1952 at the First United Methodist Church in Turlock. She started her teaching career at Hilmar High School where she and Ivan made lifelong friends. Bonnie's teaching career was cut short when her home economist skills were put to the test, raising three children and supporting Ivan in the family business growing and preparing almonds for wholesale. Her supporting role allowed Stinson Ranch to be a prosperous endeavor. Bonnie never retired her home economist skills. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Turlock for over 60 years, holding many committee chair positions, cooking too many tasty things in the kitchen to count, and especially making people feel welcome or comforted during a bereavement meal. Bonnie enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, sewing, cooking, reading, going to play productions, gardening, arranging flowers, entertaining, supporting her children and grandchildren's activities, and traveling. She was an avid Giants fan and enjoyed watching the 49ers play.

Bonnie was always involved in community service. She was a 50 year plus member of Chapter OQ, PEO Sisterhood, and Tuesday Reading Club. Other organizations she supported were AAUW, PTA, and California Women in Agriculture. She served as a Club Scout leader, delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at her polling place during elections, and was very active in United Methodist Women. Bonnie and Ivan were awarded the Best of Turlock Agribusiness Couple of the Year in 1984.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Clifford Thomas Myers and John Wesley Myers. Ivan and Bonnie were blessed with three children: Becky (Eric) Julien of Turlock, sons Kirk (Anita) of Turlock and Scott of Delhi. Along with her children, she is survived by her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Jennifer (Tony) Sousa of Turlock, Evan (Jaime Kalenik) Julien of Los Angeles, Jami (Adam) Stasko of Tracy, Amelia Stinson of Turlock, Ashley Stinson of Turlock, Ashton Stasko of Georgia, Indi and Arli Stasko of Tracy and Henry (Hank) Sousa of Turlock. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marlys Stinson of Delhi, Colleen Myers of Sequim, WA, and Marie Myers of Arizona.

Bonnie will be remembered as the ultimate hostess during the Fourth of July block party. Her warmth, smile, and laugh was shared with everyone in her family and beyond. She made it her mission to get involved in other's lives to make them feel important, connected, and cared for. She made sure everyone was signed up to vote and was a huge supporter of everyone seeking higher education, especially women. A tireless worker, she was in the business of tending to other's needs. She touched the lives of many and will be missed by all.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 1660 Arbor Way, Turlock. The interment will be held for close friends and family at Turlock Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bonnie's name to the First United Methodist Church of Turlock or the Turlock Friends of the Library.

www.cvobituaries.com





Bonnie Adell Myers StinsonJune 1, 1929 - Jan. 31, 2020Bonnie Stinson, 90, of Turlock, passed away at her home, Paramount Court Senior Living, on Friday, January 31 at 2:30 p.m. She was born in Santa Ana Valley Hospital to Thomas and Winifred Myers. Bonnie attended grammar school in Delhi and was a 1946 graduate of Livingston High School. She was the first person in her family to attend college, finishing her Home Economics degree at San Jose State.Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, Ivan Stinson, in 1952 at the First United Methodist Church in Turlock. She started her teaching career at Hilmar High School where she and Ivan made lifelong friends. Bonnie's teaching career was cut short when her home economist skills were put to the test, raising three children and supporting Ivan in the family business growing and preparing almonds for wholesale. Her supporting role allowed Stinson Ranch to be a prosperous endeavor. Bonnie never retired her home economist skills. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Turlock for over 60 years, holding many committee chair positions, cooking too many tasty things in the kitchen to count, and especially making people feel welcome or comforted during a bereavement meal. Bonnie enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, sewing, cooking, reading, going to play productions, gardening, arranging flowers, entertaining, supporting her children and grandchildren's activities, and traveling. She was an avid Giants fan and enjoyed watching the 49ers play.Bonnie was always involved in community service. She was a 50 year plus member of Chapter OQ, PEO Sisterhood, and Tuesday Reading Club. Other organizations she supported were AAUW, PTA, and California Women in Agriculture. She served as a Club Scout leader, delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at her polling place during elections, and was very active in United Methodist Women. Bonnie and Ivan were awarded the Best of Turlock Agribusiness Couple of the Year in 1984.Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Clifford Thomas Myers and John Wesley Myers. Ivan and Bonnie were blessed with three children: Becky (Eric) Julien of Turlock, sons Kirk (Anita) of Turlock and Scott of Delhi. Along with her children, she is survived by her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Jennifer (Tony) Sousa of Turlock, Evan (Jaime Kalenik) Julien of Los Angeles, Jami (Adam) Stasko of Tracy, Amelia Stinson of Turlock, Ashley Stinson of Turlock, Ashton Stasko of Georgia, Indi and Arli Stasko of Tracy and Henry (Hank) Sousa of Turlock. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marlys Stinson of Delhi, Colleen Myers of Sequim, WA, and Marie Myers of Arizona.Bonnie will be remembered as the ultimate hostess during the Fourth of July block party. Her warmth, smile, and laugh was shared with everyone in her family and beyond. She made it her mission to get involved in other's lives to make them feel important, connected, and cared for. She made sure everyone was signed up to vote and was a huge supporter of everyone seeking higher education, especially women. A tireless worker, she was in the business of tending to other's needs. She touched the lives of many and will be missed by all.A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 1660 Arbor Way, Turlock. The interment will be held for close friends and family at Turlock Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bonnie's name to the First United Methodist Church of Turlock or the Turlock Friends of the Library. Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close