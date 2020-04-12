Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley A. Bondi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bradley A. Bondi

June 30, 1938 - April 5, 2020

Bradley A. Bondi, 81, of Modesto passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 of natural causes. Born on June 30, 1938 in Fresno, California to Albert Donato & Helen Francis (Jones) Bondi. His family, including sisters Carolyn & Marietta moved to Modesto when he was young. He married Carolyn Meadows in 1957 and they had three daughters, Deanise, Sabrina, and Pamala. In 1970 he married Vickie Warren, they raised his three daughters and had 49 years together.

His acumen in the business world led him to careers that included owning several automobile fuel & service stations in Modesto, brokering Real Estate, plus Stocks & Commodities. His closest family and friends knew him to be able to "Squeeze" a quarter out of a dime, which stood him well in life.

Family was very important to Brad and he was very proud of and loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He always had a comical story or great joke to share at the family table and regularly used his guitar, ukulele or keyboard to entertain during family gatherings. Many young family members enjoyed the gift of music lessons at his keyboard.

He and his good friend Bill met almost daily for coffee at the counter in the Old Mill Café with a group of regular patrons. Going on for nearly 45 years the group became known as the "Counter" Intelligence Gang.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert & Helen, sister Carolyn Shelly & husband James Shelly, brother in-law Cliff Gee.

He is survived by his wife Vickie, daughters Deanise Killingsworth & husband Doug, Sabrina Bailey & husband Robert, Pam Killingsworth & husband Dan. Grandchildren Doug, Amy, Adam, Alex, Carly, Forrest and Ken. Great grandchildren Bradley, Tyler, Tacy, Kenny, Murphy, Ryder, Ryan and Rocky. His sister Marietta Hudson & husband Ron. Sister in-law Roxie Gee. Many nieces, nephews and a whole host of extended family including his life long great friend Bill Harris.

His presence in our lives will never be forgotten and as he would say -

"See you in the AM. . . . PM!"

A memorial service will planned by the family at a future date.





