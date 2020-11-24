Brandy Houser

January 21, 1979 - November 13, 2020

Modesto, California - Houser, Brandy Marie, age 41, of Modesto, went home to the arms of her mom, Linda Sue and dad, Jim Cartmell on November 13th 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Kris Houser and son, Jude, both of Modesto,CA; sisters, Tonya Wheeler(Ty), and Anna Faulk(Travis); brothers, Brent Cartmell(Christy), Jimmy Cartmell, Steven Houser(Beth), Brian(Alicia) and special cousin, Don Bodeson; parents, Doug and Pam Houser; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Brandy's departure has left a huge void in so many loved ones lives. A light has truly dimmed on Earth.

To honor her, an open house is planned for December 4th, 2020, 10a-1pm at the home of Steve & Beth Houser. It will be held outdoors and masks required.





