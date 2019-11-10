Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Talbert

October 2, 1941 - November 2, 2019



Brenda Joyce Talbert was born on October 2, 1941 in Parkdale, Arkansas to Gaston Adcock and Zola (Curtis) Adcock. She peacefully passed away at home on November 2, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

Brenda married Ronald Talbert on December 7, 1960 in Modesto, California. Over the next seven years they were blessed with three children; Julie, Steven and Donna.

Brenda was mainly a stay at home mom but did work seasonally for Tri-Valley Growers.

Brenda was a wonderful Christian wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her family was blessed by her kind and gentle spirit. She always had a smile and kind word for others.

Brenda's favorite hobbies were cooking, baking and collecting recipes. She collected many, many cookbooks over the years. Her family and friends were the fortunate benefactors of her love of cooking.

Brenda, along with her husband Ronald enjoyed taking long road trips out of state to visit their children and grandchildren.

Brenda leaves behind a wonderful legacy of Christian faith and love that will bless us all with many precious memories.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald Talbert, two daughters, Julie Ringle and Donna Boyd (Brent) and one son, Steven Talbert; two brothers, George Adcock (DeMerris) and Kenneth Adcock; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Grace) Butler, Jaymi (Kelley) Neuhold, Stephen (Janine) Butler, Lauryn (Chayce) Gaw, Travis (Victoria) Talbert, Mark Talbert, Matthew Talbert, Elysebeth Lockhart, Allyson (Clay) Hayes, Brooke Boyd, Kyle Boyd and 12 great-grandchildren.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Gaston Adcock (2002) Mother, Zola Adcock (2019) sister, Sheila Mangipane (2018), and her great-grandson Lane Hayes (2018).

