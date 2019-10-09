Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Funeral service 11:00 AM North Modesto Church of God 1918 Sherwood Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brent Lawrence Bixby

June 30, 1951-October 3, 2019

Brent Lawrence Bixby, 68, of Modesto, California, passed away on October 3, 2019. Brent was born in Ithaca, New York, on June 30, 1951, to Britton N. and Joyce G. Bixby, who preceded him in death. He was the first of five boys. The family relocated to Mansfield, PA, where the five boys grew up going to school with the same families from elementary through high school. Brent graduated from Mansfield High School in 1969 and has kept in contact with most of his graduating classmates. He attended college on a soccer scholarship until distant places pulled him in a different direction.

Brent headed to California but ran out of money in Colorado. He answered an ad for Western Geophysical where he worked for 18 years. Western took him all over the United States searching for oil and the next party. Brent moved up in the ranks of the oil fields, and met and married Betty McKenzie. They had two sons, Mark Britton and Scott Thomas, and decided to call Ceres, CA home.

Brent took early retirement from Western, and returned to college. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Stanislaus State, and continued his education at Golden Gate University in San Francisco. After completing law school he passed the California State Bar on his first attempt.

During his third year of law school Brent met Yohanna Evans, and they married in 1998. The two blended their families to include Mark, Scott, Yohanna's two children Aaron and Lindsey Evans, and their various dogs.

In 1997, Brent opened a private law practice in Modesto and worked tirelessly at his lifelong dream until he retired in July 2019.

Brent and Yohanna enjoyed world-wide travel and adventure throughout their twenty-one years of marriage.

Brent recently celebrated 26 years clean and sober, one day at a time, and was very active in Alcoholics Anonymous.

Brent is survived by his wife, Yohanna Bixby; sons Mark and Scott; brothers Scott (Virgie) of Mansfield, PA, Mark (Arifa) of Houston, TX, Chris (Sue) of York, PA, and Jon (Marie) of Pensacola, FL; step-children Aaron Evans of Modesto and Lindsey Evans of Long Beach; his grandchildren Elijah and Lucas Bixby, and his step grandchildren, Mason, Lyndsi, and Emma Evans. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many longtime friends.

A funeral service for Brent will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12th, at North Modesto Church of God, 1918 Sherwood Avenue, Modesto, with luncheon to follow.

www.cvobituaries.com



Brent Lawrence BixbyJune 30, 1951-October 3, 2019Brent Lawrence Bixby, 68, of Modesto, California, passed away on October 3, 2019. Brent was born in Ithaca, New York, on June 30, 1951, to Britton N. and Joyce G. Bixby, who preceded him in death. He was the first of five boys. The family relocated to Mansfield, PA, where the five boys grew up going to school with the same families from elementary through high school. Brent graduated from Mansfield High School in 1969 and has kept in contact with most of his graduating classmates. He attended college on a soccer scholarship until distant places pulled him in a different direction.Brent headed to California but ran out of money in Colorado. He answered an ad for Western Geophysical where he worked for 18 years. Western took him all over the United States searching for oil and the next party. Brent moved up in the ranks of the oil fields, and met and married Betty McKenzie. They had two sons, Mark Britton and Scott Thomas, and decided to call Ceres, CA home.Brent took early retirement from Western, and returned to college. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Stanislaus State, and continued his education at Golden Gate University in San Francisco. After completing law school he passed the California State Bar on his first attempt.During his third year of law school Brent met Yohanna Evans, and they married in 1998. The two blended their families to include Mark, Scott, Yohanna's two children Aaron and Lindsey Evans, and their various dogs.In 1997, Brent opened a private law practice in Modesto and worked tirelessly at his lifelong dream until he retired in July 2019.Brent and Yohanna enjoyed world-wide travel and adventure throughout their twenty-one years of marriage.Brent recently celebrated 26 years clean and sober, one day at a time, and was very active in Alcoholics Anonymous.Brent is survived by his wife, Yohanna Bixby; sons Mark and Scott; brothers Scott (Virgie) of Mansfield, PA, Mark (Arifa) of Houston, TX, Chris (Sue) of York, PA, and Jon (Marie) of Pensacola, FL; step-children Aaron Evans of Modesto and Lindsey Evans of Long Beach; his grandchildren Elijah and Lucas Bixby, and his step grandchildren, Mason, Lyndsi, and Emma Evans. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many longtime friends.A funeral service for Brent will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12th, at North Modesto Church of God, 1918 Sherwood Avenue, Modesto, with luncheon to follow. Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close