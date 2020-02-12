Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Service 12:30 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brett Lee Speer

Brett Lee Speer passed away peacefully at home in Modesto on February 5th, 2020. He was 72 years old. Brett was born in San Jose, California in 1947 to Chuck and Lucille Speer. His family moved from Mountain View to Twain Harte and then to Morro Bay and Los Altos before settling in Sonora where he graduated from Somerville High School in 1965.

Brett was a long time resident of Modesto, living here for over 50 years. He was an entrepreneur and was always creating new businesses and stretching himself professionally. He enjoyed golf, reading, and spending time with his family. His love of all sports found him attending his grandchildren's sporting events when he could or watching his favorite teams, the University of Notre Dame, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Oakland Athletics. He had a generous heart and cared deeply for his friends and family.

He is survived by his two brothers, Pat (Judy) Speer of Sonora and Tim (Roberta) of Modesto and his four children, Lea (Dennis), Steven (Michele), Veronica (Zack), Dallas (Andrew). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Sammi (Joey), Cassidy, Catherine, Matt, Pierce, Eamon, Cohen, Jasper, Wesley, and Lila, and great grandchildren, Harper and Delaney. Additionally, he also cared very deeply for Karen and her children Wyatt and Levi.

The family invites all of Brett's friends and family to a service at Salas Brothers Chapel at 419 Scenic Drive this Wednesday, February 12th at 12:30pm with a cemetery burial at Lakewood Memorial Park and reception to follow.

www.cvobituaries.com



Brett Lee SpeerBrett Lee Speer passed away peacefully at home in Modesto on February 5th, 2020. He was 72 years old. Brett was born in San Jose, California in 1947 to Chuck and Lucille Speer. His family moved from Mountain View to Twain Harte and then to Morro Bay and Los Altos before settling in Sonora where he graduated from Somerville High School in 1965.Brett was a long time resident of Modesto, living here for over 50 years. He was an entrepreneur and was always creating new businesses and stretching himself professionally. He enjoyed golf, reading, and spending time with his family. His love of all sports found him attending his grandchildren's sporting events when he could or watching his favorite teams, the University of Notre Dame, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Oakland Athletics. He had a generous heart and cared deeply for his friends and family.He is survived by his two brothers, Pat (Judy) Speer of Sonora and Tim (Roberta) of Modesto and his four children, Lea (Dennis), Steven (Michele), Veronica (Zack), Dallas (Andrew). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Sammi (Joey), Cassidy, Catherine, Matt, Pierce, Eamon, Cohen, Jasper, Wesley, and Lila, and great grandchildren, Harper and Delaney. Additionally, he also cared very deeply for Karen and her children Wyatt and Levi.The family invites all of Brett's friends and family to a service at Salas Brothers Chapel at 419 Scenic Drive this Wednesday, February 12th at 12:30pm with a cemetery burial at Lakewood Memorial Park and reception to follow. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close