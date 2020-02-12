Brett Lee Speer
Brett Lee Speer passed away peacefully at home in Modesto on February 5th, 2020. He was 72 years old. Brett was born in San Jose, California in 1947 to Chuck and Lucille Speer. His family moved from Mountain View to Twain Harte and then to Morro Bay and Los Altos before settling in Sonora where he graduated from Somerville High School in 1965.
Brett was a long time resident of Modesto, living here for over 50 years. He was an entrepreneur and was always creating new businesses and stretching himself professionally. He enjoyed golf, reading, and spending time with his family. His love of all sports found him attending his grandchildren's sporting events when he could or watching his favorite teams, the University of Notre Dame, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Oakland Athletics. He had a generous heart and cared deeply for his friends and family.
He is survived by his two brothers, Pat (Judy) Speer of Sonora and Tim (Roberta) of Modesto and his four children, Lea (Dennis), Steven (Michele), Veronica (Zack), Dallas (Andrew). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Sammi (Joey), Cassidy, Catherine, Matt, Pierce, Eamon, Cohen, Jasper, Wesley, and Lila, and great grandchildren, Harper and Delaney. Additionally, he also cared very deeply for Karen and her children Wyatt and Levi.
The family invites all of Brett's friends and family to a service at Salas Brothers Chapel at 419 Scenic Drive this Wednesday, February 12th at 12:30pm with a cemetery burial at Lakewood Memorial Park and reception to follow.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 12, 2020