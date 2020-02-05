Brett E. Wade
1/22/1961-2/1/2020
Brett E Wade, Turlock, CA, age 59 , left us on the morning of Saturday February 1, 2020. He was the truest family man and is survived by his mother, Patricia, his wife, Lisa and his 2 daughters Sarah and Jennah. He loved spending time with his family, traveling and spending time with his dog, Hugo. He was the most adoring grandfather to his granddaughters, Rebekah and Lilly. He touched everyone's heart who knew him and had an infectious laugh and the warmest hug. "To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever." - Albus Dumbledore
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 5, 2020