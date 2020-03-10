Brian Dale Bays
August 16, 1981-March 5, 2020
Brian passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2020, surrounded by family. Brian was born in Modesto California on August 16, 1981. He was a very hard worker and usually worked as a tow truck driver. Brian was a caring and generous man, always willing to help someone out. He will be dearly missed. Brian is survived by his parents Robert and Shirley Bays, his sisters Rebecca, Ashley, and Tracie Bays, three nieces, a nephew, his fiance Lauren Tyler and her children Leigha, Jaxson, and Aeden Pascoal, and many other family and friends.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 10, 2020