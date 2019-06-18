Brian Raymond Fuertes
December 13, 1973 - June 5, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Brian Raymond Fuertes announces his unexpected passing, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 45 years. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Edna Johnson and Jack Fuertes; sisters, Lisa Fuertes and Lori Fuertes Palomares; nephews, Bennet and William Palomares; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service in memory of Brian will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM, at the Ripon Cemetery, 320 North Stockton Avenue, Ripon, CA 95366. A celebration of life will follow at the home of Jack Fuertes in Modesto, CA. Family and friends are welcome. We hope you will bring your favorite memories of Brian to share.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 18, 2019