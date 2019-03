Brian J. HintonOct. 3, 1947 - Feb. 12, 2019Brian passed away February 12, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born in Oakdale to the late Thomas and Henrietta Hinton. Brian was preceded in death by his brother Tomie J Hinton and sister Connie K. Starn. He is survived by his sister Patty (Vern) Shafer, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Brian graduated from Thomas Downey High School and Modesto Junior College. He served in the United States Navy . Brian enjoyed pheasant and duck hunting. He also enjoyed Jeep four-wheeling.A memorial celebrating Brian's life will be held Saturday, March 5, at 11:00 AM at the Empire Church of the Brethren, 5101 Yosemite Boulevard, Empire. Any donations in Brian's memory may be made to the Empire Church of the Brethern, PO Box 215, Empire, CA 95319.