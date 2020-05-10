Brian John SousaDecember 30, 1966 ~ March 29, 2020Brian John Sousa (age 53) passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with kidney disease. Brian fought for 7 days in the hospital and 7 days at home. We chose to leave the hospital when the virus was peaking and visitors were not being allowed anymore. We were hoping to recover at home when his body just could not fight anymore. Brian was a dedicated project manager in the security industry for over 25 years, most recently employed by Johnson Controls (JCI).Brian had a smile that made anyone feel loved, and a sense of humor that made you laugh. Brian was the most amazing husband to his wife, best friend and soulmate Teresa for 16 years and crazy enough shared the same birthday. He loved the life they had built together, but took such pride in the relationships he had with his four children and two step daughters, Brittney (age 34) David (age 30) Jessica (age 27), Daniel (age 25), Dylan (age 23), and Donovan (age 22). Brian and Teresa are also blessed with having five grandchildren to fill their days with laughter and joy, Knox (age 3), Rylee (age 3),Graeson & Teigan (age 1) and Mckenna (age 8 months).Brian savored every moment he had with them. It is unfair that his time with his family was cut so short. All he ever wanted was to be there for his children, grandchildren and wife and this disease stole that away from him.Brian was an avid Oakland Raiders fan since he was young, his favorite thing most of the time was putting on that Raiders jacket he wore almost every day and watching his team play. He also loved playing trivia and was a longtime fan of the Colorado Avalanche since all four of his sons played hockey growing up. Brian was an avid collector of MLB farm team hats, most recently acquiring the Staten Island Pizza Rats and the Hartford Yard Goats.Brian loved life and was looking forward to watching his grandchildren grow up, growing old and travelling with his wife. He will desperately be missed by his friends as well as his family living in California, Father, Wayne Sousa and his Wife Beverly, his Sister Nancy and Brother in Law Mark Campbell, His stepsister Karen and Brother in Law Nelson Henriquez and their children. His Stepbrothers Steve and Sister in Law Carrie Loschke, and their family; Patrick and Sister in Law Juli Work- Loschke and their family; and Michael Loschke and his daughter. His Uncle and Aunts John Catarino, Theresa Catarino-Richey and Dorothy Catarino and Cousins Nina & Steve Michaud and her family, and Ken and Matt Richey and their families.The void Teresa and their kids will have in their lives will never be filled. They know Brian fought hard to come home to them and will miss his love and presence every single day for the rest of their lives. They have lost their rock and foundation and they are beyond heartbroken.Brian is preceded in death by his Mother Barbara (Bobbi) Catarino, his Uncles Steven and Ronald Sousa.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brian's name can be made to: Central Catholic High School Foundation 200 S. Carpenter Road Modesto, CA 95351