Brian Joseph Piazza
February 10, 1975 - October 24, 2019
Brian Joseph Piazza went to be with the Lord October 24th 2019. He was employed by Boyd Corperation for several years. Brian was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his parents Joe and Corrina Piazza, his partner Mary Rivas, his sister Cindy Mahan (Brian) and the love of his life, his daughter Corina. Service will be held on November 13, 2019 at Salas Brother's Chapel 419 Scenic Dr. Modesto, Ca at 10 a.m. following with the celebration of life at The House Modesto Church 1601 Coffee Road. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for his family.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 6, 2019