Brian Matthew WirkusFebruary 3, 1974 – April 21, 2020Brian was born February 3, 1974 at Mt. Zion Hospital in San Francisco, California. He passed away April 21, 2020 under tragic circumstances at Doctor's Medical Center in Modesto, California. He was raised in Modesto and played soccer with MYSA for many years. He also played baseball all through his youth with Empire Baseball and football for the Modesto Rams. As an adult, he played softball for many years at Rainbow Fields and enjoyed poker games with his family and friends. Brian worked for the Costco Depot in Tracy for 26 years.He is survived by his wife, Tina, their daughter, Alaina, and his fur baby, Max. He is also survived by his parents, Ron & Donna Wirkus of Littleton, Colorado; his siblings, Ronald (Shavonne) Wirkus of Sonora, California; Michael (Jennifer) Wirkus of Modesto, California; Pamela (John) Collins of Aurora, Colorado. He will be missed by his wife's family as well – Linda Hulsey and Leslie (Matt) Steele of Modesto, California and Patrick (Brooke) Hulsey of Livermore, California. His many nieces, nephews and his extended family will also miss him.Brian was a good man, kind and generous and was loved by all who knew him. His friends and coworkers often said "he was like a big brother to me".He volunteered through his work in a reading program for children. He loved playing the guitar and his favorite music was heavy metal/hard rock with a little country thrown in. He was a die-hard Raiders and Dodgers fan. He spent many game days at his brothers rooting for his teams. He loved animals and never passed up a stray. He had a heart of gold.Brian will be greatly missed but never forgotten. After death, Brian gave the ultimate gift, the gift of life to others through the donation of his organs.Brian's remains will be cremated. There will be no services due to the current situation with the pandemic. There will be a celebration of his life at a later time.If you wish to make a donation in Brian's memory, please consider the SPCA of Stanislaus County, 4733 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto, CA 95357 or the Donor Network West, 12667 Alcosta Blvd #500, San Ramon, CA 94583.