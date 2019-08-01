Guest Book View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Visitation 4:00 PM Franklin and Downs McHenry Chapel. Rosary 6:00 PM Franklin and Downs McHenry Chapel Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Stanislaus Church 709 J Street Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bridget Mary Reclusado

Oct 23, 1922 - Jul 27, 2019

Bridget Mary Reclusado, 96, passed away peacefully July 27, 2019 with her family by her side. Bridget was born on October 23,1922 in Raton, New Mexico to Joseph and Catherine Ferniza. Bridget's family moved to Santa Monica, CA when she was a young girl and when she was 12, the family moved to Modesto.

Bridget attended Modesto High School and loved to share stories about hating PE and Biology and walking home on the old train trestle between the 7th and 9th street bridge. After graduation she went to Stockton, CA to live with her sister, Helen. It was there she met the love her life, Pete Reclusado. They met at the Rizal Social Club where she enjoyed dancing to Pete's bands music.

Bridget was a hard worker and loved to work. She was employed at several local cannery's Tilly Lewis, Banquets and she retired as a receptionist from Teamsters Local 748. Bridget was an independent woman and encouraged her children and grandchildren to work hard and rely on themselves. She was always so proud of the successes of her family.

Bridget believed in helping people when she could. She taught her family to care about those less fortunate and was always collecting clothes or furniture to give to people or sharing information to help people out. She attended every party she was invited to and went to every wedding, baptism, rosary and funeral for people she cared about. She always told her family if you are invited then you need to attend. Bridget taught her family that the little things in life matter; calling a friend, sending a card and remembering people's special days. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and you would always get a card.

Bridget loved to listen to music and was an avid reader. During her Local 748 days she would walk over to Readmore Bookstore and pick up the latest books and she read the newspaper every day. She also never met a game show she didn't like and was known to be unavailable at 10 am because she was watching the Price is Right. She also was a devoted All My Children fan and watched for many years. She was often lovingly referred to as "Erika Kane" by her family. Bridget had a strong connection with her family and was always on the phone talking to any one of her children or grandchildren daily. She had an opinion about everything and was always there with good advice whether you wanted it or not. And she was always ready to go 'up the hill' to go gambling.

Bridget was preceded in death by her husband, Pete, her daughter Marian, her son Peter and her son-in-law Ron Lemons.

She will be greatly missed by her son Ronald Reclusado (Sally) of Covina, CA, Katie Lemons (Rick) of Turlock, CA, Lourdes Dodd (Tim) of Modesto, CA, Anet Reclusado-Vega (Manuel) of Modesto, CA. Grandchildren Greg Lee, Robyn Garcia (Aaron), Tanya Lund (Torkil), Stephanie Gutierrez, Toby Reclusado, Amanda Svoboda (Nic), Julie Kolodziej, Tim Dodd Jr., Karma Reclusado, Peter Reclusado, Melanie Vega, Monica Vega, Hugo Vega (Mary) and great grandchildren Joshua Javius, Sydney Wilkinson, Samual Parman, David Litzler, Easton Lund, Ayden Garcia, Evie Lund, Brody Garcia, Miabella Svoboda, Sebastian Svoboda and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hy-Lond for their excellent care of Bridget. Thursday, August 1, visitation starts at 4:00 pm and a rosary will follow at 6:00 pm at Franklin and Downs McHenry Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 2, 1:00 pm at St. Stanislaus Church, 709 J Street, Modesto, burial to follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery on Scenic.

