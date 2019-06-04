Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Britt Kenner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Britt Kenner

Aug 15,1958-May 11,2019

Britt Kenner

Passed away Saturday evening, May 11, 2019 at home with family by his side after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was 60 yrs. old

Born in San Diego on August 15, 1958 to Thoral & Rosemay Kenner. The family moved to Modesto when he was 3. Britt played little league baseball for Bel Passi and was also a Cub Scout. He was in the first graduating class (freshman to senior) from Fred C. Beyer High School, Class of '76. He lettered in wrestling all 4 yrs. Britt founded "Kenner Korner", where all his friends would come to visit and hang out everyday. He was wild & crazy back then having no fear...EVER!

He owned and operated Oakdale Party Rental for 20 years. He was a small engine mechanic and did tractor work as well. Britt had a way with his hands and could take simple items and make something really special. He loved Corvette's (having owned several), motorcycles, fishing, knitting and watching Spongebob. Many summers were spent on the lake camping, water skiing and racing his boat.

Britt met his wife Karen (Boggs) back in 1978, they remained friends for 20+ yrs but didn't marry until June 1996. They had one son, Reece, born July 1999. Britt was such a funny guy...always making you laugh with his jokes and stories. He was the life of the party. A great family man and a true blue friend. He was always there to help in anyway.

He is survived by his wife Karen & son Reece. Sisters, Kim (Terry) Chambers of Modesto and Patrice (Tim) Pitassi of Oakdale. Nieces and nephews, Heather &, Joshua Kain and Sadie Chambers. J.P. (Shawna), Jenessa Rosemae and Jarod (Corissa) Pitassi. Great nieces and nephews, Brandon Casteneda, Jenessa Rae, Hayden Mae, Timmy & baby brother Pitassi.

Britt had the biggest heart & never met a stranger. He leaves behind loving family, many friends and loyal customers.

He will be deeply missed….forever.

A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, June 9, 2019 @ 1pm, Pecan Grove, Knights Ferry

