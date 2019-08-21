Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Allen Baumbach

July 15, 1948 - Aug 2, 2019

Bruce made his entrance into the world in Lodi, California. After kindergarten the family moved to Galt and then to Wilton, where he quickly learned as a young child all the ins and outs of the dairy industry. Beside the maintenance of the herd, he learned to work and maintain the machinery, plant, irrigate, fertilize and harvest the alfalfa, corn and the other crops. He built barns, birthing calves, trained horses, rode motorcycles, and learned gun use and safety in hunting. As time went on he excelled in sports – baseball, track, and football. He proved to be a great help to coaches and an excellent example and friend with fine work ethic and a high moral character. Attended Elk Grove High School, eventually he became a cosmetologist, and then attended Modesto Jr. College and Stanislaus State. Then further chose to become an R.N. ending with a career in the medical department, in combination with a correction officer at a valley prison. His effort to challenge the status quo for the betterment of each fellow student, prisoner, colleague, patient, etc. He always did his best to teach, advise, or help family members, friends or neighbors a much as possible. He expected others to do their best also. Bruce loved to camp, skydive, and scuba dive and be out in nature. He was preceded in death, by his father Dewey Baumbach, mother Irene Lind Baumbach Harrell, his brothers Wayne Baumbach and Stanley Baumbach. He is survived by his sister-in-law Linda Baumbach of Arkansas, brother Gary Baumbach (Yvonne) of Modesto, sons Bruce A. Baumback Jr. (Jennifer) of Alameda, Ca., Chad A. Baumbach (Tracy) of Pacifica and step-son Shannon Brizendine (Marlene) of Ceres, grandchildren Lillet Baumbach, Dustin, Zachary and Madeline Baumbach, Blaire Bazaldua, Step grandchildren Marley and Sage Moore and Angelique Brizendine. Bruce passed to his rest at home 71 years old, in Modesto with his wife of almost 42 years by his side, Sandy Lea Baumbach.

Bruce Allen BaumbachJuly 15, 1948 - Aug 2, 2019Bruce made his entrance into the world in Lodi, California. After kindergarten the family moved to Galt and then to Wilton, where he quickly learned as a young child all the ins and outs of the dairy industry. Beside the maintenance of the herd, he learned to work and maintain the machinery, plant, irrigate, fertilize and harvest the alfalfa, corn and the other crops. He built barns, birthing calves, trained horses, rode motorcycles, and learned gun use and safety in hunting. As time went on he excelled in sports – baseball, track, and football. He proved to be a great help to coaches and an excellent example and friend with fine work ethic and a high moral character. Attended Elk Grove High School, eventually he became a cosmetologist, and then attended Modesto Jr. College and Stanislaus State. Then further chose to become an R.N. ending with a career in the medical department, in combination with a correction officer at a valley prison. His effort to challenge the status quo for the betterment of each fellow student, prisoner, colleague, patient, etc. He always did his best to teach, advise, or help family members, friends or neighbors a much as possible. He expected others to do their best also. Bruce loved to camp, skydive, and scuba dive and be out in nature. He was preceded in death, by his father Dewey Baumbach, mother Irene Lind Baumbach Harrell, his brothers Wayne Baumbach and Stanley Baumbach. He is survived by his sister-in-law Linda Baumbach of Arkansas, brother Gary Baumbach (Yvonne) of Modesto, sons Bruce A. Baumback Jr. (Jennifer) of Alameda, Ca., Chad A. Baumbach (Tracy) of Pacifica and step-son Shannon Brizendine (Marlene) of Ceres, grandchildren Lillet Baumbach, Dustin, Zachary and Madeline Baumbach, Blaire Bazaldua, Step grandchildren Marley and Sage Moore and Angelique Brizendine. Bruce passed to his rest at home 71 years old, in Modesto with his wife of almost 42 years by his side, Sandy Lea Baumbach. Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 21, 2019

