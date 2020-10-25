Bruce Degerman
10/17/1960 - 10/16/2020
Bruce, a life-long resident of Escalon, went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020. His loving family is here to carry on for him. Wife; Vickie, children; Amanda, Kirk and Carl. Parents; Robert and Kay Degerman. Siblings; David (Cheryl) and Randy (Stephanie) and lots of loved nieces and one nephew. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A private Graveside service will be held at Burwood Cemetery and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. To leave the family condolences, please visit Bruce's tribute at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
. www.cvobituaries.com