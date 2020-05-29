Bruce Douglas Mitchell
Jul 4, 1968 – May 19, 2020
Bruce Mitchell, 51, passed away on May 19, 2020 in Oakdale, CA. He was born on July 4, 1968 in Fresno, CA to loving parents Jerry and Sandra Mitchell. Bruce was a Sergeant with the Stanislaus County Sherriff's Office. He gave 28 years of service and spent time in Special Vehicle Operations, Detectives, The Dive Team, and SWAT. Bruce loved spending time fishing, being with family, he had a terrific sense of humor and those who knew him personally know how much he loved his shenanigans.
Bruce is survived by his parents, his loving wife of 14 months, Leslie Mitchell, his amazing children that he was so proud of; Jared Mitchell of Oakdale, Cadence Mitchell of Salida, Mackenzie Mitchell of Salida, and Madyx Mitchell of Oakdale, as well as by his brother Brent Mitchell of Los Angeles.
Bruce's memory will be honored on Friday, May 29, 2020 with a procession to Lakewood Memorial Park where he will be honored in a small ceremony for family. If you knew Bruce please leave a comment on his tribute page at franklindownsfuneralhome.com/tributes/Bruce-Mitchell or consider standing along the procession route, with a wave and smile on his honor route, blessing his family with your presence although from a distance; your support and love of law enforcement will not go unnoticed at this difficult time.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 29, 2020.