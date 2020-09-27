Brunilda "Bernie" JackApr. 16, 1928 - Sep. 15, 2020Brunilda "Bernie" M. Jack, a resident of Modesto, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 15th at the age of 92.Bernie was born in Oakland, CA to Manuel and Maria Prado. Raised in Oakland, she attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Holy Names High School before graduating from Oakland High School.She resided in Fremont, CA and Carson City, NV before settling down in Modesto for the last 11 years. Throughout her life, she worked as a homemaker, secretary, switchboard operator and a certified cosmetologist. In her spare time, she loved to sew, craft, make new friends, and shopping at second-hand stores.A woman of faith, Bernie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Modesto. She was also a member of the Apostleship of the Cross in Modesto. Bernie was selfless and caring in all that she did and touched the lives of everyone who knew her. Known to everyone as "Auntie Bernie," she will be dearly missed.Bernie was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Prado; mother, Maria Prado Miraglia; brother, William Prado; and her loving husband, Homer Jack. She is survived by her son, Mark (Wendy) Jack of Modesto; daughter, Loretta (David) Reiswig of Lake Havasu; sister, Dolores Cox of Carson City, NV; granddaughter, Melissa Abeyta of Modesto; and three great-grandchildren.A private graveside service will be held, at 10 a.m., on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund: 209-545-3553.