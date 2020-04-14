Bryan Russell Potts
01/10/90-03/30/20
Born and raised in Salida Ca.
Bryan was proceeded in death by his Mother, Judith Potts. He is survived by his wife; Hailey O. Potts, his Father Kevin L. Potts & his sister, Heather Potts. Bryan was a graduate of Grace M. Davis HS, 2008. He attended MJC & The University of Nottingham specializing in Mechanical & Electrical engineering. He utilized his skills working for Taylor Communications & Amazon, fixing machines aka robots. Bryan was a beacon of intellect & a seeker of knowledge who shone brightest when he was teaching others. He had love for music, science, space & robotics. Bryan's celebration of life is yet to be announced, it will be posted at a later date.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 14, 2020