Buz Bowerman
July 9, 1938 - Feb. 1, 2020
Buz Bowerman, 81, passed away on Saturday, February 1st in Turlock, CA.
Born in Monrovia, CA, Buz was raised in Turlock and graduated from Turlock High School with the Class of 1956. Buz was a carpenter and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He was also an avid member of the Modesto Datsun Roadster Club.
Buz was preceded in death by his parents, Nova and Walter Bowerman and his brother, Marvin Bowerman. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Kay Bowerman; his son, Frank Bowerman; daughter, Lori Mack (Chris); grandsons, Jonathon and Jordan Mack; and three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kendall and Logan Mack.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 12, 2020