Byron Bystrom

October 23, 1942 - August 25, 2019

Byron Bystrom was born in Modesto on October 23, 1942 and passed August 25, 2019. He was a graduate of Downey High School, Modesto Junior College and C.S.U., Stanislaus. On November 30, 1963 Byron married Barbara Ann Kee. They were married until the time of her death in early 2015.

Byron was employed with Stanislaus County from 1969 until the time of his retirement in March of 2001. In the last ten years of his career he was the Auditor Controller of Stanislaus County. During his career he was a member of the Stanislaus County Employees Association, Treasurer of the Stanislaus County Employees Association, on the Board of Directors for Stanislaus County Federal Credit Union, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for Stanislaus County Federal Credit Union, a member of the County Auditor's Association, and a member of the Government Finance Officers Association. Byron was also a past member of Oakdale Country Club.

Byron's hobbies included gardening, photography, home improvement projects, anything related to space science, and spending as much time as he could at Pismo Beach.

Byron leaves behind his daughter, Kim Bystrom of Valley Springs, granddaughter Kelsey Leichtung, her husband Andrew, great-grandchildren Evelyn and Beverly Leichtung, all of Modesto, grandson Derek Sereno of San Carlos, son Greg Bystrom, grandson Colton Bystrom of Nevada, and granddaughter Keelie Bystrom of Nevada. He also leaves behind brother Dale and sister-in-law Dorothy Bystrom.

Byron was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Barbara Bystrom, as well as his parents, Juanita and Eric Bystrom.

There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, September 7th in the Riverside Chapel, Lakewood Memorial, 900 Santa Fe, Hughson, CA with reception immediately following. No visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, 95356

