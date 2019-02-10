Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. LaVon Anderson. View Sign

C. LaVon Anderson

March 1951 ~ February 2019

Carol LaVon Anderson, a 44 year long resident of Turlock, passed away peacefully with her family in attendance, Sunday evening after a sudden illness.

LaVon is survived by her Mother, Zula Pauline Bonds, her Husband, Doug Anderson, her children, Jeanene Prouty Wood, Heather Prouty Sand, Adrienne Fusi, Leah Anderson; her grandchildren, Hunter Anderson, Cody Coxe, Ciara Coxe, Drew Fusi, Brock Fusi, Savannah Racho, Chloe Racho and Lilly Racho; sisters Debra Bonds and Linda Bonds. She was preceded in death by her father Irwin Dan Bonds and brother Mike Bonds.

LaVon was born in Stockton at St. Joseph's Hospital on March 13th, 1951 to Zula and Irwin Bonds. She worked at Emanuel Hospital, where she was a surgery scheduler, among other duties, for 25 years. She then worked for private practice providing medical billing support and for Mission Gospel Fellowship, which encompassed another 10 career years. LaVon then retired to become a full time caregiver for her mother. She was a long time member of Monte Vista Chapel and enjoyed singing in the choir. On September 9th, 1978,

LaVon married John Douglas Anderson, who became an adored stepdad to Jeanene and Heather, he adopted Adrienne and they welcomed Leah into the family 2 years later. September 9th, 2018 they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary up in Wawona Big Trees in Yosemite.

LaVon was very talented and had a successful seamstress business. She loved to crochet and made beautiful afghans for her children and grandchildren. She loved visiting the ocean and the Sierras. The Carmel and Pinecrest areas were her favorites. She always took her kids for visits up to Old Town Columbia where they would ride the stagecoach and get sarsaparillas from the candy shop.

LaVon loved her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking for large family get togethers. Bringing her family together for celebrations meant everything to her.

Memorial services will be held at Monte Vista Chapel, Saturday, February 16th, 2019, at 11am with refreshments to follow. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Side Ministries, PO BOX 354, Turlock, Calif. 95381

247 N Broadway

Turlock , CA 95380

