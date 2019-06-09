Caesar Alcordo
May 16, 1940 – May 30, 2019
Caesar Gregory Alcordo passed away Thursday, May 30th in hospice care in Redwood City. He was born May 16, 1940 to Constancio and Honorata Alcordo, as one of 11 children. He earned a Bachelor's of Arts at CSU Stanislaus and worked as a Correctional Counselor for California for 20 years.
Caesar loved being outdoors, golfing, hunting, fishing and boating. He also enjoyed painting and used to teach judo. He was infamous for his car collection, including his Delorean, and was a true Chevy and 'Vette lover who loved to drive.
Caesar was preceded in death by his parents, 6 siblings, and his beloved wife, Bobbie (Wakefield) Alcordo, who passed in 1992. He is survived by his loving daughter, Melissa Alcordo, 4 sisters, and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 13th at 10:00 a.m., at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Ave., in Modesto, with interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., in Hughson.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 9, 2019