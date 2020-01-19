Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Bright. View Sign Service Information First United Methodist Church 850 16th St Modesto, CA 95354 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto , CA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 850 16th St Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Calvin Edward Bright

Sept. 17, 1920 - Jan. 11, 2020

Calvin Edward Bright, 99, passed away peacefully at his home in Modesto on January 11, 2020.

Calvin was born in Beggs, Oklahoma and grew up on his family's farm. He joined the National Guard at the age of 14. He attended Oklahoma A&M arriving with only enough money for living expenses to make it through a single month of school. With encouragement from his parents and three to four jobs while in school, he graduated in 1942 with a degree in horticulture. He was the first in his family to graduate from college and attributed his later successes to his college education.

Calvin and Marjorie Hensley, his high school sweetheart, married and moved to California. Years later, they founded Bright Foods, the first frozen food processing plant west of the Rockies, in Turlock. Bright Foods grew to include a refrigeration company, a trucking company, a fruit packing company and eventually merged with Banquet Foods. Following the merger, Calvin went on to establish B&H Manufacturing Company, Woodside Management Group and Bright Development. Over the years, due to his hard work, Calvin provided work for countless families in the Central Valley.

For nearly 50 years, Bright Development has built communities throughout the Central Valley. Calvin was named "Builder of the Year" twice and was inducted in the California Building Industry Hall of Fame in 1994. He served on the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Board of Directors for over eight years and contributed to legislative efforts to benefit the housing industry on national, state and local levels.

Calvin was a wonderful story teller. His children know the stories of the many people who helped him, encouraged him, and helped make it possible for him to achieve the success he had in life. Calvin talked often, with appreciation, of those in his life who took a chance on him, believed in him, and helped him along the way. He, too, was committed to helping and mentoring others. Calvin and Marjorie established the Bright Family Foundation. Under Calvin's leadership, the Bright Family Foundation has supported and continues to support local charities that provide food, shelter, and medical care to those in need. The Foundation has provided hundreds of scholarships over more than 25 years for students to attend Modesto Junior College, California State University Stanislaus and University of California Merced.

Calvin was part of a small group who helped establish the University of California's newest campus in Merced and served as a trustee on the UC Merced Foundation Board beginning in 2000. He established the Calvin E. Bright Success Center at UC Merced to provide resources for the success of students like him who were the first in their family to attend college. In 2019, UC Merced honored him with the Chancellor's Medal, the highest honor for extraordinary accomplishment bestowed upon an individual by the university.

He is survived by his children Carol Bright Tougas, Susan Bright Hunter (Gary), and Lyn E. Bright (Cheryl); grandchildren Rachel Tougas, Parker Bright and Lyndsay Bright, and a great-grandchild. Calvin was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Cora Bright; wife Marjorie; brother Gary (Betty) and sisters Clare Ellen and Glee.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto. A Celebration of Life memorial service will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church at 850 16th St, Modesto. A private burial will be held for family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the University of California Merced to support the Calvin E. Bright Success Center, the Children's Crisis Center, or a charity of your choosing.

