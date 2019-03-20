Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Briscoe. View Sign

Carl Robert Briscoe

Apr 23, 1926 - Mar 18, 2019

Carl Robert Briscoe passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson. He was born April 23, 1926 to Carl and Audrey Briscoe in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Carl served honorably in the Navy, in the Pacific theater, from 1944 to 1949. After returning from

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (1999), after 55 years of marriage. He is also preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Edwards, his father, Carl Ike Briscoe, and his sister, Martha Strecker. Carl and Dorothy worked with youth, young adults, and adults at First Baptist Church (Crosspoint) throughout their lives. He led a Bible Study for 20 plus years. He was a good and faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Carl leaves his daughter, Sue Glenn (Sherman), granddaughters, Heather (Denise), Holly (Mitchell) and four great-grandchildren (Eli, Zoe, Ella, and Roxi), and his brother, Lee Roy Briscoe (Carolyn) and his step-mother, Eva Briscoe.

He had a life well-lived, a loving heart, and a lasting legacy. There is much to honor, remember, and celebrate about his life.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 22nd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Ave., in Modesto. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Casa de Modesto, 1745 Eldena Way, in Modesto. Our thanks to Alexander Cohen Hospice House for helping Dad pass in comfort with honor and dignity. Please send rememberances to Alexander Cohen Hospice House, 2201 Euclid Ave, Hughson, CA 95326.

