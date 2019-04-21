Carl "Buck" Davis
Mar. 1937 - Apr. 2019
On Saturday April 13, 2019 Carl "Buck" Davis went home to be with the Lord. He fought a 23 year battle with Parkinson's disease.
Buck as he was known, was a gifted mechanic who could repair, fix or build just about anything. He owned Turlock Imports and Sports Car Service, worked on forklifts, finally rounding out his career at Leprino Food & Foster Farms Ice cream plant in maintenance supervision. Other endeavors for Buck included service as a Past Master of Modesto Lodge #206 F&AM.
In retirement Buck loved motorcycle trips, camping and traveling with his wife and friends. Buck also earned his wings and became a private pilot. Most of all, Buck loved the time spent with his grandchildren.
He leaves behind his loving wife Linda Davis of 58 years; three children Michele (David) Hillerman, Dean (Tami) Davis, Tracy (Laura) Davis; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; one brother James Davis, sisters Loreda Amant and Shirley Costa. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jadie Jack Davis and Vivian (Norton) Davis.
A Celebration of Life Service for Buck will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Berg Hall at Covenant Village 2125 N. Olive Avenue, Turlock. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.
