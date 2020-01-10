Carl Lloyd Garcia
Dec. 18, 1937 - Jan. 5, 2020
Carl Lloyd Garcia, 82, peacefully passed away January 5, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Carl was born December 18, 1937 in Platteville, Colorado to Eloy and Mary Garcia. Carl's Family moved to California when he was a young boy, where eventually he would call Escalon home. At the age of 18, Carl joined the United States Air Force and served 4 years for our great Country. After the Air Force, he became a Firefighter and retired after 30 years.
Carl enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed tinkering on his cars, boats, and farm equipment. Not only did Carl fight fires, but he also farmed for many years. He loved spending time with his family and he was a very loving man. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Gwen, his daughters, Nicol Alvarado (Milo) of Escalon and Amie Caton (Damien) of Napa, 7 grandchildren and sister, Velma Dean of Susanville. He is preceded in death by his 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Garcia family. A funeral mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. To send the family condolences, please visit Carl's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 10, 2020