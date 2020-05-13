Carl Shelton
After an extended illness, Carl Shelton passed away on May 7th. Born to Walter and Vera Shelton in Hayward, CA, Carl grew up in Modesto and attended Franklin Elementary and Mark Twain Jr. High before graduating from Thomas Downey High School in 1960. He then worked for Kress, Longs, and Montgomery Ward. In 1961, he met Sandra Gallasso on a blind date, and they married in July 1965. In 1967, he joined his father-in-law in the family farming operation, Gallasso Farms, just north of Modesto, his and Sandra's home for the next 25 years. This same year, their first son, James Carl, Jr. ("Skeeter") was born. In 1970, Carl began his 29-year career with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. Soon after, their second son, Michael Wayne, was born. As a Sheriff Deputy, Carl worked patrol, the jail, and dispatch before being promoted to Corporal/training officer, then Detective, and finally Sergeant. He also became a skilled negotiator with the Hostage Negotiation Team, eventually finishing his career as the Administrative Sergeant in the Drug Enforcement Unit. Carl was a man of principles—stern yet fair, ready to give an opinion but respect yours. He was dedicated to his immediate family and the large extended family he married into, always helping others when needed. Carl enjoyed working the farm, coaching little league baseball, attending family gatherings, and camping in Sand Flats. He loved the Giants, the 49ers, and Fox News. He was a Charter member of the Deputy Sheriff Association, past member of the Salida Volunteer Fire Dept., a De Molays and member in good standing of the International Association of Turtles. Carl is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas "Buddy" Shelton, as well as his parents-in-law, Silvio "Brick" and Corinne Gallasso, 3 brothers-in-law, 3 sisters-in-law, and 3 nieces. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra; his sons, James Carl, Jr. (Janelle) and Michael Shelton; his siblings, Earlene Bartucci, Robert "RI" (Marian) Shelton, Glenda Hammonds, and Ed (Myoko) Shelton; his grandchildren, Neil, Sarah, Oliva, Thorn, Axel, Lola, and Meadow; 12 brothers/sisters-in-law; and 47 nieces and nephews. Interment will be private at this time, but a memorial gathering will follow in the future. In the meantime, pour a glass, raise a toast, tip your hat, and celebrate your memories of Carl.
4 entries
May 13, 2020
Carl, an outstanding person, a pleasure to work with.. Honest. Fair, and funny! We all loved working with Carl. You are missed.
Shirley
Coworker
May 12, 2020
We will be having the procession/service in Thursday May 14.
James Shelton
May 12, 2020
https://goo.gl/maps/JqysPs3eRKpnZSbs6......This is a link to the map of the route we will be taking. I hope this works. I also added a photo. We will be leaving Feanklin and Downa (McHeney) at 11:00 am. We will drive by the downtown jail and the courthouse, Ralston's Goat (10th/J) then proceeds north on 9th st. to Carver rd., Orangeburg, Sisk,Pelandale, Salida Blvd., Kiernan, Tully, St. Francis then east to Riverbank and drive down mom and dad's street before making out way to Lakewood.
James Shelton
May 11, 2020
Because we are unable to have a chapel service we will be having a procession from Franklin and Downs to Lakewood Memorial Park. This will not be a direct route as we will drive past some locations that are special to dad. You may join the procession and if you wish to stay for the service you are welcome to but Lakewood requests that you remain in your car. You are also welcome to take up a position along the route and pay your respects as the procession passes. I trying to figure our how to get a map uploaded but not sure how to do that.
James Shelton
Son
