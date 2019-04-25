Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Tilden Miller

January 19, 1921 - April 16, 2019

Carl passed away resting peacefully at home on 04/16/2019. Carl was born to Nina Gladys Miller and Henry Tilden Miller in Benkelman, Nebraska. Carl worked on the family farm and graduated Parks High School in 1940. He enlisted in the Navy in 1941 and traveled to San Diego to begin Navy pilot training as an Aviation Cadet. Unfortunately, asthma diagnosis prohibited Carl from completing his pilot training and he was discharged in 1943. Carl finished his service to WWII working in the shipyards at Alameda, CA. Shortly after the war Carl moved to Escalon CA in 1945 where he farmed peaches, apricots, almonds, and walnuts. Carl was exceptionally handy and would frequently design and build farm equipment to be more efficient. His designs were popular, and he built numerous harvesting machines for his neighbors in the Escalon area. If he wasn't working on his farm, Carl could be found at the Masons Lodge in Escalon. Unfortunately, after 25 years of farming, asthma still plagued Carl and his doctor advised moving from the country to a less dusty area in the city. Carl moved to the Modesto area in 1979. He was married to Lucille Fisher in 1979. He was a loving and devoted husband until her death in 2004. Carl remained a handyman his entire life. Not only did he build fireplace inserts for himself, but his Modesto neighbors talked him into building inserts for them as well. Besides welding and metal working, Carl enjoyed woodworking too. He remodeled several homes, kitchens, and bathrooms. In 2001, the Norris family moved next door to Carl and started a new life chapter. Nurse Lori ensured Carl took his vitamins everyday and not climb too high on his ladder when picking backyard apples and cherries. Young Narelle and Eric Norris ensured "Mr. Carl" always had brownie or cookie mix on hand and ready to go in the oven. Carl especially enjoyed listening to Narelle & Eric practice piano. Yellow lab "Sammie Girl" was always ready to sit on his feet and offer up her ears for a lengthy scratching session. Carl is survived by his cousin Joan Cardoza of Castro Valley and step children Susan Bush and Don Fisher of Redding. A special heartfelt thank you to loyal caregivers Lorena and Yolanda for the loving care and companionship provided to Carl in recent years. Donations can be made to your local FFA chapter.

Carl Tilden MillerJanuary 19, 1921 - April 16, 2019Carl passed away resting peacefully at home on 04/16/2019. Carl was born to Nina Gladys Miller and Henry Tilden Miller in Benkelman, Nebraska. Carl worked on the family farm and graduated Parks High School in 1940. He enlisted in the Navy in 1941 and traveled to San Diego to begin Navy pilot training as an Aviation Cadet. Unfortunately, asthma diagnosis prohibited Carl from completing his pilot training and he was discharged in 1943. Carl finished his service to WWII working in the shipyards at Alameda, CA. Shortly after the war Carl moved to Escalon CA in 1945 where he farmed peaches, apricots, almonds, and walnuts. Carl was exceptionally handy and would frequently design and build farm equipment to be more efficient. His designs were popular, and he built numerous harvesting machines for his neighbors in the Escalon area. If he wasn't working on his farm, Carl could be found at the Masons Lodge in Escalon. Unfortunately, after 25 years of farming, asthma still plagued Carl and his doctor advised moving from the country to a less dusty area in the city. Carl moved to the Modesto area in 1979. He was married to Lucille Fisher in 1979. He was a loving and devoted husband until her death in 2004. Carl remained a handyman his entire life. Not only did he build fireplace inserts for himself, but his Modesto neighbors talked him into building inserts for them as well. Besides welding and metal working, Carl enjoyed woodworking too. He remodeled several homes, kitchens, and bathrooms. In 2001, the Norris family moved next door to Carl and started a new life chapter. Nurse Lori ensured Carl took his vitamins everyday and not climb too high on his ladder when picking backyard apples and cherries. Young Narelle and Eric Norris ensured "Mr. Carl" always had brownie or cookie mix on hand and ready to go in the oven. Carl especially enjoyed listening to Narelle & Eric practice piano. Yellow lab "Sammie Girl" was always ready to sit on his feet and offer up her ears for a lengthy scratching session. Carl is survived by his cousin Joan Cardoza of Castro Valley and step children Susan Bush and Don Fisher of Redding. A special heartfelt thank you to loyal caregivers Lorena and Yolanda for the loving care and companionship provided to Carl in recent years. Donations can be made to your local FFA chapter.

