Carl Welch
1939 - 2020
Carl Lee Welch
Jun 25, 1939 - Apr 18, 2020
Carl went home to be with the Lord April 18, 2020.
He was born in Sacramento, California on June 25, 1939 to Jessie and Cleo Welch.
He graduated from Escalon high school in 1958.
He Married Linda (Ball)Welch in 1960, they were married for 45 years before she went home to the Lord.
In 1962 he was drafted by the US Army were he served 2 years.
He was a painter and enjoyed it
He worked and taught painting at MJC college for over 27 years.
Later in life he met and fell in love with a beautiful woman of faith, Arline Goates, they were married for five years before she went home to the Lord.
Carl was an Avid outdoorsman he loved camping, fishing ,hiking and he also loved the family dog Ace.
He was a member of the People's Church of Modesto when he went home to the Lord but he had been a member of many full Gospel Church's in the area in his lifetime he loved worship, fellowship, reading his Bible and spending time with the Lord.
He is survived by one son Matthew Welch, one brother Rowall Dean Welch (Rita) and one sister Barbara Grace Mann and serval Nieces and Nephew's.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A private ceremony will be held for the family.
In honor of Carl's life a memorial will be held at a later
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
