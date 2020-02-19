Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlo Rivera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carlo Rivera

Oct. 8, 1941-Feb. 14, 2020

Carlo Rivera, of Escalon, departed on February 14, 2020, in his home, after an extended illness, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Irene Rivera, his three children, their spouses, 14 grandchildren, two of his brothers and two of his sisters.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 8, 1941, Carlo moved to Oakdale, California in 1946, with his giant family, where he graduated from Oakdale High School in 1960. He married his loving wife, Irene Baker, of Riverbank, California in 1961 and became the father of three children, (Kathy, Chris and Ben) in quick succession. After raising their three children in Escalon California, he and his wife moved to Livingston California to grow almonds and walnuts.

Carlo Rivera was faithful Roman Catholic, and a member of the Young Men's Institute and a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed dancing with his wife and playing with his grandchildren, praying the Rosary, farming, jogging, and sharing his hobby of fly fishing in the streams of North America with anyone and everyone.

A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday February 24, at 10:00 am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oakdale.





