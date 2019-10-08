Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos Roberto Galdamez, Jr

Carlos Roberto Galdamez, Jr, age 41, of Riverbank, CA, entered his eternal home into the arms of Our Lord and Savior.

Carlos was born to Norma Castro and Carlos Galdamez, Sr (Lena) on Dec 7, 1977, in El Salvador. His family immigrated to the United States and the bay area of CA in 1981. He came to Stanislaus County at the age of 12.

He married Lea (Martinez) on April 30, 2006, in Modesto, CA. Together they have a daughter, Alyssa, age 14, whom he adored and was the light of his life.

In addition to his parents, wife, and daughter, he is survived by stepsons Oscar (Joanne) and Aaron Leza; half-siblings, Charley (Monge) Galdamez and Aida Matthews; stepsister Juliessa Rivera; in-laws Rudy and Diane Martinez; brother-in-law Eddie; and extended family.

Carlos loved the Lord and worshiping Him. His memory will live on in our hearts always. Knowing how much Carlos loved Our Father in Heaven brings us comfort and joy. He is dancing and singing with praise, as he is His precious son.

